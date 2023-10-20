Two dead, residents trapped as Storm Babet batters Scotland

BRECHIN, Scotland: Two people died and families were trapped in flooded homes in Scotland on Friday (Oct 20) as Storm Babet moved east after pounding Ireland.

The UK's Met Office issued a rare red severe weather warning for parts of eastern Scotland with "exceptional rainfall" of up to 22cm forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Police said the body of a 57-year-old woman had been recovered after she was swept into a river in the county of Angus on Thursday afternoon.

A second person also died in Angus on Thursday evening after a falling tree hit the van the 56-year-old was driving.

Officials in the southern Irish county of Cork, where hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded earlier in the week, described the deluge there as the worst in at least 30 years.

A community hospital for the elderly had to be evacuated in the town of Midleton, Cork, where the main street was up to four feet underwater.

As the storm hit Scotland on Friday, Scottish leader Humza Yousaf warned that he could not "stress how dangerous" conditions were, in particular in the northeastern town of Brechin.