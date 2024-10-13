Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond dies aged 69

LONDON: Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond, a figurehead of the independence movement, has died at the age of 69, the Scottish National Party (SNP) he once led said Saturday (Oct 12).

Salmond, who led Scotland between 2007 and 2014, was reported by the UK media to have been taken ill after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

"Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, has died," the SNP wrote on its official X account, above a black-and-white picture of the politician.

"His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish government," it added.

"He was a titan of the independence movement".