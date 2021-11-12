Australian PM says he has never lied while in public office

CANBERRA: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Nov 12) he does not believe he has lied since he was elected to parliament in 2007, rejecting allegations from French President Emmanuel Macron and others.

Macron this month said Morrison had lied to him over Australia's decision to scrap a multibillion-dollar deal with France to build Canberra's new fleet of submarines.

Criticism of Morrison intensified this week when he announced his government would spend A$178 million (US$129.6 million) to support electric vehicles, three years after he criticised the technology.

But when asked on Friday, Morrison rejected allegations he had lied.

"No, I don't believe I have, no," Morrison told 3AW Radio. "It's politics. People take sledges at me all the time … I've learned in public life over a long period of time to not have a thin skin, to not get bitter."

Morrison can ill-afford to have his integrity called into question as he has to return to the polls by May 2022.