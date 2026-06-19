What pet owners need to know about New World screwworm

CHICAGO: Screwworm, a parasitic fly whose flesh-eating larvae feed on living animals, re-entered the US Southwest in June for the first time since the 1970s, posing a threat to the livestock industry as well as wildlife and household pets.

This is what veterinarians say pet owners, particularly those near the US-Mexico border, need to know:

WHAT ARE SCREWWORM S?

Female screwworm flies lay eggs in wounds on any warm-blooded animal. Once the eggs hatch, hundreds of larvae use their sharp mouths to eat through living flesh, eventually killing their host if untreated. They mostly spread through the movement of infested animals, pose no threat to food safety and rarely affect humans, experts said. Animals treated early with maggot removal, wound cleaning and antibiotics generally survive the infestation.

A dog in New Mexico was infested with screwworm in June, underscoring the risk to pets in the US Southwest after the pest’s northward spread from endemic regions in Central America and into Mexico.

WHAT SYMPTOMS SHOULD PET OWNERS LOOK OUT FOR?

Owners should watch for wounds that swell, ooze pus or fail to heal, as well as signs of pain, such as excessive licking or chewing, lethargy and loss of appetite.

One of the most telling signs of screwworm is the foul smell of rotting flesh. Experts said pet owners should take their animals to the vet if they spot these signs, even if maggots and eggs are not immediately visible.

Stray cats and dogs might be most at risk of contracting screwworm and could help spread the parasite to household pets, vets said. Residents should keep a close eye on strays and contact local animal control if they see signs of a screwworm infestation.

"The consequences of missing one or two cases is so great that if the public sees anything suspicious, take it into your vet,” said Dr. Pancho Hubert, a veterinarian in Corpus Christi, Texas, and the president of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. “It might not be anything, but these wounds carry so much significance.”