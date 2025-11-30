Sea drones halt operations at major Russian oil terminal

MOSCOW: One of Russia’s largest oil terminals was forced to halt operations on Saturday (Nov 29) after being struck by Ukrainian sea drones, hours before a Ukrainian delegation headed to the United States for talks on a possible peace agreement.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which includes US oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil, described the incident as a “terrorist attack”. Kyiv did not comment, but Ukraine has intensified long-range strikes as the war moves through its fourth year.

The attack occurred as Russian forces launched drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing three people and causing significant damage across Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

TERMINAL SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE

The CPC terminal receives crude from Kazakhstan and handles close to one percent of global oil supplies. The consortium said a single mooring point had suffered “significant damage” at around 4.06am Moscow time.

“Further operation of SMP-2 is not possible. Loadings will resume once the drone threat is lifted,” CPC said.

The strike underscores Kyiv’s strategy of targeting Russian energy assets far from the front lines. Russia has not publicly commented.