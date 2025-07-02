Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted on prostitution counts, but cleared of more serious charges

NEW YORK: Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on Wednesday (Jul 2) of prostitution-related offences, but cleared of more serious charges after a criminal trial in which two of the music mogul's former girlfriends testified that he physically and sexually abused them.

Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking, a partial win for the former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture.

After the jury read its verdict, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Subramanian to release Combs on bail.

"This is his first conviction and it's a prostitution offence, and so he should be released on appropriate conditions," Agnifilo said.

Combs faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts. United States District Judge Arun Subramanian will determine Combs' sentence at a later date.

The acquittals on the sex trafficking counts mean he will avoid a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. He could have faced life in prison if he were convicted on sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Combs for two decades used his business empire to force two of his romantic partners to take part in drug-fueled, days-long sexual performances sometimes known as "Freak Offs" with male sex workers in hotel rooms while Combs watched, masturbated and occasionally filmed.

During raids of Combs' homes, authorities found drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that he would use in the performances, prosecutors said.

Combs, 55, had pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

His lawyers acknowledged that the Bad Boy Records founder, once famed for hosting lavish parties for the cultural elite in luxurious locales like the Hamptons and Saint-Tropez, was at times violent in his domestic relationships. But they said the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.