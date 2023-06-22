Search for missing Titanic sub focuses on area where sounds detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday (Jun 21) concentrated their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic where a series of undersea noises have been detected, though officials cautioned the sounds may not have originated from the vessel.

With estimates suggesting the air supply on board the submersible could run out by Thursday morning, an international coalition of rescue teams has swept a vast expanse of the ocean for signs of the Titan, which disappeared on Sunday while taking five people deep into the ocean to visit the century-old wreck as part of a tourist expedition.

The US Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft recorded the noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference that analysis of the noises has been "inconclusive".

"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," he said. "We're searching in the area where the noises were detected."