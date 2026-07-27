Shooting at a Seattle food festival leaves 2 dead and wounds 5: Official

SEATTLE: Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting on Sunday (Jul 26) evening during a food festival at an events complex near the Space Needle in Seattle, a city fire department spokesperson said.

Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area just northwest of downtown.

The gunfire erupted around 6pm (9am, Monday, Singapore time) at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said the hospital admitted four victims, including a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women.

One patient was in critical condition, she said.

The Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. A large number of police and emergency crews responded around 6pm and began evacuating the area.