Second child dies of measles in Texas

A second child with measles has died in Texas, a local hospital spokesperson confirmed on Sunday (Apr 6), as hundreds of cases of the infectious disease have been recorded in recent weeks.
The developments have prompted US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr to visit the state, media outlets reported on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened to report that a school-aged child who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away. The child was receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalized," Aaron Davis, a spokesperson for UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas, said in an email.
"It is important to note that the child was not vaccinated against measles and had no known underlying health conditions. This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination," the hospital spokesperson said. He did not give further details.
The New York Times reported that the latest victim was an 8-year-old girl, who died of "measles pulmonary failure," making her the second confirmed US measles death in the past decade.
The US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the death or Kennedy's planned trip.
Kennedy's trip was arranged after he was informed of the death, according to Axios, which first reported the news. NBC News said Kennedy planned to attend the child's funeral scheduled for Sunday.
Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, said in his immediate response to the first measles death in February that such outbreaks are commonplace.
Some people opposed to vaccines argue vaccination should be a personal choice. Some experts say growing vaccine skepticism has resulted in pockets of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals who are fertile ground for infection.
Pediatricians and other doctors are pushing back against vaccine hesitancy and warning parents that vitamin A and other supplements touted by vaccine critics will not protect their children from the highly contagious and potentially fatal disease.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 59 new measles cases in three days, a 15 percent jump, for a total of 481 in the state since late January.
Measles cases also have been reported in other states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado. Another child in Texas died from measles in February.
An unvaccinated New Mexico adult tested positive for measles after dying in March, although the state medical examiner was investigating the exact cause of death.
As of Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a weekly nationwide increase of 124 measles cases, bringing the total to 607 so far this year.
In 2024, the US saw a total of 285 reported cases.
CDC officials added that 97 percent of US cases are unvaccinated or those whose vaccination status is unknown.