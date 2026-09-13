Second crypto billionaire says donated record £36 million to Reform UK

LONDON: A second cryptocurrency billionaire revealed Saturday (Sep 12) he had matched a £36 million (US$49 million) donation, the largest gift in UK political history, to Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform party announced the previous day.

The twin donations come despite anti-immigration Reform being mired in several funding scandals, including one involving the Thai-based British businessman, Christopher Harborne, who made the latest mega-contribution.

News of the gifts follow confirmation from police earlier this week that they had widened a criminal investigation into allegations the party accepted illegal donations, shortly after fresh claims emerged in an undercover sting.

The police announcement ratcheted up the pressure on Farage, who has endured months of intense scrutiny over his party's financial arrangements as well as a separate £5 million (US$6.77 million) personal gift to him from Harborne.

The Reform leader, who has denied any personal or party wrongdoing, has insisted that the money was for his security. Parliament's corruption watchdog is investigating the payment.

Reform had topped national opinion polls since early last year but has seen its lead slip to centre-left Labour in recent months amid multiple funding controversies.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham replacing Keir Starmer in Downing Street in July is also seen as having rejuvenated the ruling Labour's prospects.