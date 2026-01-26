Second shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis crackdown puts pressure on Trump

HOLDING A PHONE, NOT A GUN

Videos from the scene verified and reviewed by Reuters showed Pretti, 37, holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, as he tries to help other protesters who have been pushed to the ground by agents.



As the videos begin, Pretti can be seen filming as a federal agent pushes away one woman and shoves another woman to the ground. Pretti moves between the agent and the women, then raises his left arm to shield himself as the agent pepper-sprays him.



Several agents then take hold of Pretti - who struggles with them - and force him onto his hands and knees. As the agents pin down Pretti, someone shouts what sounds like a warning about the presence of a gun.



Video footage then appears to show one of the agents removing a gun from Pretti and stepping away from the group with it.