Secret files 'likely concealed' at Trump home to block FBI probe

WASHINGTON: Top secret documents found at Donald Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI probe into the former president's potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in an explosive new court filing.

The filing released late on Tuesday (Aug 30) provides the most detailed account yet of a year-and-a-half long effort to recover hundreds of classified documents that were improperly taken to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate when he left office in January 2021.

And the claim of obstruction piles further legal pressure on the Republican former president - who denies all wrongdoing and has denounced an unprecedented FBI raid on his palatial home this month as part of a "witchhunt".

The Aug 8 raid was triggered by a review of "highly classified" records that Trump finally surrendered to authorities in January this year - after months of back and forth with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

The Justice Department began investigating the matter after the 15 boxes were found to contain national defence information, including 184 documents marked as confidential, secret or top secret, a government affidavit showed.

After prompting from the FBI, Trump's lawyer would eventually turn over an additional 38 classified documents - and provide "sworn certification" that they represented the last of the material.

But it did not stop there: The FBI went on to uncover "multiple sources of evidence" showing classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago, the new filing says.

When agents conducted their court-ordered search, they found material so sensitive that "even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents," it says.

Strikingly, the filing included a photograph of colour-coded documents spread out over a carpet, marked "SECRET" and "TOP SECRET".