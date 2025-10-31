Security Council condemns El-Fasher 'atrocities' as Sudan activists seek aid

PORT SUDAN: The UN Security Council condemned on Thursday (Oct 30) paramilitaries' reported "atrocities" in El-Fasher in western Sudan, where an aid group and activists have described a dire situation since the city's fall.

The Rapid Support Forces' capture on Sunday of El-Fasher, the last army holdout in the vast region of Darfur, came after more than 18 months of brutal siege and sparked fears of a return to the ethnically targeted atrocities of 20 years ago.

During an emergency meeting Thursday, the Security Council "condemned the assault by the Rapid Support Forces on El-Fasher and its devastating impact on the civilian population", recalling an earlier resolution demanding the paramilitaries lift their siege.

Members of the council "also condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions, and expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated" ones.

Some 70 kilometres away in Tawila, where some of the civilians displaced from El-Fasher have fled, John Ocheibi from the NGO ALIMA said people arriving in the town had endured a difficult journey.

"The situation has taken a dramatic turn since Sunday. Women and children are coming in in extremely bad shape," Ocheibi told AFP by phone from the NGO's clinic in southern Tawila.

"Some of them haven't eaten for days and have been walking a long route. Others were beaten... and threatened along the routes. And some are mourning."

The Emergency Response Room in Tawila, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across Sudan throughout the conflict, said the nearby region was "facing a serious humanitarian situation as new waves of displacement continue".