'Childhood dream': Seine reopens to Paris swimmers after century-long ban

PARIS: The River Seine reopened to swimmers in Paris on Saturday morning (Jul 5), marking the first time since 1923 that bathers could take a dip in the iconic waterway following a years-long cleanup effort.

A few dozen people of all ages arrived ahead of the 8am opening of the Bras Marie swimming zone - one of three open in Paris this summer - wearing swim caps and goggles as they prepared to dive in and celebrate the long-awaited return of bathing in the Seine.

"I thought it would be freezing cold but it's actually great," said Karine, 51, a care worker from southeast of Paris, and one of the first to jump in.

The seasonal opening of the Seine for swimming is seen as a key legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympics, when open-water swimmers and triathletes competed in its waters which were specially cleaned for the event.

"It's a childhood dream to have people swimming in the Seine," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who visited the site in the city's historic centre near the Ile Saint-Louis.

"Look at how happy everyone is," she said with a smile.