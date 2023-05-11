Self-confessed lying US lawmaker George Santos charged with fraud

NEW YORK: A scandal-plagued Republican congressman whose extensive lies have made political headlines since his election last year was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors on Wednesday (May 10).

Representative George Santos pleaded not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning and entered the plea in the 13-count indictment during a court appearance in Central Islip, on New York's Long Island in the afternoon.

Santos was released on a US$500,000 bond and ordered to next appear in court on Jun 30.

"This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," said prosecutor Breon Peace of the Justice Department's Eastern District of New York.

"Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.

"He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives," Peace added.

The indictment accuses Santos of defrauding donors during his successful election by transferring the money into his own account and using it to pay off personal debts and buy designer clothing.

The 34-year-old is also accused of collecting unemployment benefits that he was not entitled to during the coronavirus pandemic, before his election to Congress.

Prosecutors say he pocketed US$24,000 in benefits while earning US$120,000 a year at a Florida-based investment firm.

They additionally allege that Santos filed financial disclosures to the House of Representatives that overstated his assets and income.

If convicted of the charges, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the most serious counts.

Santos has admitted fabricating much of his biography, including his real name, his religion he falsely claimed to be Jewish - his schooling and his employment history when he ran last year for a House seat representing parts of Long Island, New York.

He has also been accused of sexual harassment of a man to whom his office allegedly offered a job and then rescinded when the man turned down Santos's advances.

Santos has faced calls to resign from constituents, some fellow Republicans as well as Democrats in Congress, but has thus far refused.

In an interview with TV host Piers Morgan earlier this year, Santos admitted to some lies on his resume.

"I have been a terrible liar" on certain issues, he said.

"This wasn't about tricking the people, this was about getting accepted by the party," he said.