Democratic US Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff, Edison Research projects

Warnock's victory was powered by a strong showing in urban and suburban counties, including Atlanta's Fulton County, where the incumbent Democrat was winning 79 per cent of the vote - a higher share than he won in November.



Democrats now are on track for a 51-seat majority in the 100-seat Senate, which will make it slightly easier to advance Biden's nominees for judicial and administrative posts. Most legislation will still require Republican support.



Warnock, who like Walker is Black, is pastor of the historic Atlanta church where assassinated civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. preached. It is the second runoff victory in two years for Warnock, who first won his seat in January 2021.



Republicans won a narrow majority in the US House of Representatives in the Nov 8 election, but fell short of the "red wave" that some in the party had forecast.