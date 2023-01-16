Road crash in Senegal kills 19: Firefighters

DAKAR, Senegal: Nineteen people were killed on Monday (Jan 16) when a bus and a truck collided in northern Senegal, firefighters said, eight days after a smashup between two buses left 40 dead.

Twenty-four people were injured in Monday's accident, which occurred near Sakal in the Louga region, Papa Ange Michel Diatta, a colonel with the national firefighting service, told AFP.

Senegal was plunged into three days of mourning after two buses collided in the early morning of Jan 8 in the central region of Kaffrine, leaving 40 dead and more than 100 injured.

The government responded by banning night buses and outlawing the import of used tyres - the suspected cause of the accident.

It also announced that the speed of vehicles transporting goods and people would be limited to 90kmh.