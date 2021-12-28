Logo
Senegal's new commuter train makes first journey from capital Dakar
Workers stand at a platform next to Senegal's new commuter trains at a train station during the launch ceremony of the Regional Express in Dakar, Senegal, December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elodie Toto
People take a trip in Senegal's new commuter train during the launch ceremony of the Regional Express in Dakar, Senegal, December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elodie Toto
A hostess holds a sign at Senegal's new commuter train station during the launch ceremony of the Regional Express in Dakar, Senegal, December 27, 2021. The sign reads: "TER commercial circulation launch ceremony. I was there! Let yourself be transported". REUTERS/Elodie Toto
People stand at the entrance of Senegal's new commuter train station during the launch ceremony of the Regional Express in Diamniadio, Senegal, December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elodie Toto
Workers stand at Senegal's new commuter train station during the launch ceremony of the Regional Express in Dakar, Senegal, December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Elodie Toto
28 Dec 2021 06:20AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 06:20AM)
DAKAR: A new US$1.3 billion commuter railway in Senegal meant to ease traffic gridlock and modernise a crumbling public transport system made its inaugural journey from the capital Dakar on Monday.

The Regional Express will connect Dakar with Diamniadio, an industrial city being built on a dusty plain about 40 kilometres away.

The first new railway since independence from France in 1960 is a cornerstone of President Macky Sall's Senegal Emergent plan, which includes a new airport, roads, sports arenas and a sleek conference centre.

The projects have burnished Senegal's image as one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. And the air-conditioned trains are expected to reduce pollution in Dakar, where banged-up old buses and taxis hurl clouds of black smoke as they inch towards the capital each morning.

"Senegalese people deserve to travel in comfort and safety, while controlling their time, with a mass transport system that meets the best international standards," the government said in a statement on Monday.

The 45-minute ride with built-in Wi-Fi will cost nearly US$3 in a country where half the population lives in poverty, though shorter trips will be cheaper.

About 115,000 passengers are expected to commute daily on the train between Dakar and Diamniadio, the government said. Further extensions will connect the main airport and eventually other cities and towns in the coming years.

Source: Reuters/ec

