Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'

Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives for the second day of a European Union leaders summit as EU leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

31 May 2022 05:21PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: The latest European Union sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president's office said in a speech in Madrid on Tuesday (May 31).

In the bloc's toughest reprisals against Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, an EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed measures that officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90 per cent by the end of the year.

"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said.

Ukraine is also not happy with the pace of weapons deliveries from the West, he said.

"We are definitely not satisfied," Zhovkva said in response to a question after his speech.

"Had we been satisfied, we would have begun the liberation of Mariupol immediately and thrown away Russian forces from Donbas," he said. "We believe in promises."

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us