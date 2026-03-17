Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

WASHINGTON: A senior US counterterrorism official resigned on Tuesday (Mar 17) to protest the US-Israeli war against Iran and said the Islamic Republic posed no imminent threat to the United States.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," Joseph Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), said in his resignation letter to President Donald Trump.

Kent - a former member of the Green Beret special forces who served multiple combat tours - said "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby".

Kent, 45, who was appointed to head the NCTC by Trump, is the first senior US official to resign from his administration to protest the war against Iran.

Kent's wife, Shannon, also served in the US military and was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019.

"As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives," Kent wrote.

As head of the Virginia-based NCTC, Kent worked under Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, analysing and coordinating the US response to terrorist threats and serving as the principal counterterrorism adviser to the president.