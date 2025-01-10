At sentencing, Trump says hush money case has been a 'terrible experience'

NEW YORK: US President-elect Donald Trump said at his sentencing on Friday (Jan 10) for his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star that the case has been a "terrible experience."

The hearing, just days before his Jan 20 inauguration, will close a case that loomed for a time over his successful bid last year to retake the White House. Justice Juan Merchan, who oversaw the six-week trial, had signalled previously he did not plan to send Trump to jail or to fine him.

Appearing virtually from Florida with his lawyer Todd Blanche on TV screens beamed to the courtroom with two American flags in the background, Trump said he was innocent and did nothing wrong.

"It's been a political witch hunt," Trump said, wearing a red tie with white stripes. "It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election and obviously that didn’t work."

“I’m totally innocent, I did nothing wrong,” said Trump, who did not testify during the six-week trial last year.

By granting an unconditional discharge, Merchan would place a judgment of guilt on Trump's permanent record - without any other legal penalty such as custody, a fine or probation.

Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor, said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office supported Merchan's planned sentence.

"The most sensible sentence prior to his inauguration is an unconditional discharge,” Steinglass said, adding that any other sentence would disrupt Trump’s ability to do his job.

But Steinglass said the jury's unanimous guilty verdict must be respected by cementing Trump's status as a convicted felon while he appeals.

"This defendant has caused enduring damage to the public perception of the criminal justice system," Steinglass said.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, said he disagreed with Steinglass.

"We certainly intend on appealing," Blanche said. "Legally, this case should not have been brought."

Steinglass also said Trump had also engaged in a coordinated campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the case and “purposefully bred disdain for our judicial institutions and rule of law.”

Trump, 78, pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.

He fought tooth and nail to avoid the spectacle of being compelled to appear before a state-level judge days before returning to the White House. But the US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Trump's last-minute bid to halt the sentencing.

The sentencing will mark the culmination of the first-ever criminal case brought against a US president, past or present. Trump will be the first president to take office with a criminal conviction.

Bragg, a Democrat, charged Trump, a Republican, in March 2023 with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's US$130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump, who denied it.