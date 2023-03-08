Seoul approved Poland's export of howitzers with South Korean parts to Ukraine, official says

SEOUL: South Korea's government approved export licenses for Poland last year to provide Ukraine with Krab howitzers, which are built with South Korean components, a defence acquisition official in Seoul told Reuters on Wednesday (Mar 8).

The comments are the first confirmation that South Korea officially acquiesced to at least indirectly providing weapons components to Ukraine for its war against Russia.

Seoul officials have previously declined to comment on the Krabs, fuelling speculation over whether South Korea had formally agreed or was simply looking the other way.

The Defence Acquisition Program Administration's (DAPA) technology control bureau reviewed and approved the transfer, said Kim Hyoung-cheol, director of the Europe-Asia division of the International Cooperation Bureau.

"We reviewed all the documentation and possible issues inside DAPA ... then we made decision to give out export license to Poland," he told Reuters in an interview at DAPA headquarters on the outskirts of Seoul.

Produced by Poland's Huta Stalowa Wola, the Krab is a self-propelled howitzer made by combining a South Korean K9 Thunder chassis, British BAE Systems turret, French Nexter Systems 155mm gun, and a Polish fire control system.

Following Russia's invasion in February last year, Poland sent 18 Krabs to Ukraine in May, and the two countries have signed orders for dozens more.

Russia calls the war a "special military operation", and President Vladimir Putin last year accused Seoul of providing Ukraine with weapons, saying such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations.