Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
Men gather at a military mobilization point opened in a school in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
A man checks in at a military mobilization point opened in a school in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
Men gather at a military mobilization point opened in a school in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
FILE PHOTO: Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin gestures during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
FILE PHOTO: Acting head of the self-proclaimed separatist Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) Leonid Pasechnik stands on the stage during his pre-election address ahead of the upcoming vote for a new leader in Luhansk, Ukraine November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
20 Feb 2022 12:18AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declared a full military mobilisation on Saturday (Feb 19), a day after ordering women and children to evacuate to southern Russia because of what they said was the threat of conflict.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video statement that he had signed a decree on mobilisation and called on men "able to hold a weapon in their hands" to come to military commissariats.

Another separatist leader, Leonid Pasechnik, signed a similar decree for the Luhansk People's Republic shortly afterwards.

Separatist authorities on Friday announced plans to evacuate around 700,000 people, citing fears of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces - an accusation Kyiv flatly denied.

Less than 7,000 people had been evacuated from Donetsk as of Saturday morning, the local emergencies ministry said.

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had recorded 12 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in the morning after 66 cases in the previous 24 hours.

Separatist authorities also reported what they said was shelling by Ukrainian forces of several villages on Saturday.

Both sides regularly trade blame for ceasefire violations.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us