Separatists win Quebec election in test for Canada PM

MONTREAL: Separatists won provincial elections in Quebec on Monday (Oct 5), with a promise to hold a vote on leaving Canada after US President Donald Trump leaves office, testing Prime Minister Mark Carney's message of national unity.

But the Parti Quebecois fell short of a majority government in Canada's French-speaking province, offering some solace for the federalist camp.

The PQ win still upends Canada's political landscape as the country confronts a trade war and annexation threats levelled by the United States.

It also comes just two weeks before Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, an economic powerhouse, holds a vote on whether it wants to begin the process of leaving Canada.

The results make PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, a 49-year-old lawyer known by his initials PSPP, Quebec's next premier.

At a jubilant victory party in Montreal, he invoked "the courageous struggle" francophones have endured in a part of the world increasingly dominated by English speakers.

That struggle "will find meaning when (francophones) obtain their own country," he said.

"We deserve it," he added, calling a referendum a chance "to decide what our national future will be."