Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach agreement, agree on further talks: EU
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach agreement, agree on further talks: EU

Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach agreement, agree on further talks: EU

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron

19 Aug 2022 12:08AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 12:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to reach a solution in a crisis meeting in Brussels on Thursday (Aug 18) but agreed on further talks in the coming days to solve tensions between their countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Unhappily, we did not yet (come) to an agreement today (...) but it is not the end of the story, both leaders agreed that the process needs to continue and the discussion will resume in the coming days," he told reporters in Brussels after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

"There is still time until September 1, I don't give up," Borrell added, referring to a deadline in a spat over license plates between Serbia and Kosovo.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Kosovo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.