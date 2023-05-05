Eight killed in Serbia's second mass shooting in a week

MLADENOVAC, Serbia: Serbian police said on Friday (May 5) they had arrested a man suspected of killing eight people and injuring at least 14 others in the country's second mass shooting this week, following an hours-long manhunt throughout the night.

Hours earlier, near Mladenovac - about 60km south of the capital - a 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle before fleeing, state-run RTS television reported.

The shooting spree spread across three separate villages in the area, according to the state media outlet.

The shooting prompted a manhunt through the night as police combed the woods near the capital Belgrade. An AFP photographer saw a helicopter circling overhead with a spotlight appearing to search for the fugitive gunman.

"Following a wide search police arrested U.B.," police said in a statement, using only the suspect's initials.

"He is suspected to have killed 8 and injured 14 people overnight. The injured are hospitalised."

RTS said the man had been arrested near Kragujevac, a city in central Serbia.

The incident comes on the heels of the worst school shooting in Serbia's recent history, after a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday.

The back-to-back mass shootings have left the country in a state of shock, with thousands flocking to makeshift memorial sites while others have queued to donate blood.

As the sun began to rise early Friday, there was a heavy police presence in the region of the latest shooting.

Roughly 600 police personnel had been deployed to the area, according to RTS, with members of an elite anti-terrorist unit patrolling the highway.

The road leading to the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona had also been sealed by authorities.

Worried relatives gathered outside the emergency medical centre in Belgrade, where at least eight of the injured were hospitalised, N1 television reported.

Health Minister Danica Grujicic briefly visited the centre.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting a "terrorist act", RTS reported.

Serbia is set to begin a three-day mourning period on Friday, during what is normally a festive time with people flocking outdoors and filling cafes to meet with friends and families.