Serbian students protest at pro-government media 'propaganda'

demonstrators gathered for a rally outside a pro-government television channel on Saturday (Mar 29), branding it a "propaganda tool", in the latest of nearly five months of mass protests.

BELGRADE:

Holding banners "Manipulator, not a journalist," waving Serbian and university flags, and blowing whistles, student organisers called on citizens to join the demo in front of the offices of Informer, a television station with a tabloid newspaper of the same name.

"Informer has been spreading numerous lies and falsehoods for a long time," said Bogdan Vucic, a student at the Belgrade Faculty of Political Science.

The nationwide wave of student-led protests against state corruption has raised pressure on the nationalist government of President Aleksandar Vucic.

It was sparked by the deadly collapse of a roof at a newly-renovated train station in Novi Sad, Serbia's second city, in November.

Since the beginning of the protests, pro-government media have portrayed student demonstrators as "foreign agents," alleging they are funded by the opposition and plotting a "coup d'etat".

Bogdan Vucic said one of his student peers had become a target of both the Informer TV station and the tabloid.

"They have published information about his family that goes against the most basic standards of decency, not to mention journalistic ethics," he said.