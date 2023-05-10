Serbians surrender over 3,000 pieces of weapons after mass shootings

BELGRADE: Serbians have surrendered more than 3,000 illegal weapons and parts in the first two days of a gun amnesty introduced after two mass shootings in which 17 people were killed, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday (May 10).

The amnesty was launched on Monday after a 13-year-old schoolboy with two handguns allegedly killed eight pupils and a security guard. Six other pupils and a teacher were wounded.

He is now in custody and undergoing a psychological evaluation but cannot be held criminally responsible due to his young age. Police said he had confessed to the shooting.

Last Thursday, a man brandishing an assault rifle and a pistol killed eight and wounded 14 people in two villages in central Serbia. A 21-year-old suspect is now in custody.

Vucic said people so far surrendered over 3,000 pieces of weaponry, without specifying what kind.