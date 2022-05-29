Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbian President and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic speaks after the results of the presidential election, in Belgrade, Serbia, Apr 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Antonio Bronic)

29 May 2022 08:16PM (Updated: 29 May 2022 08:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday (May 29) he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

"Putin said to call him if I feel there is anything more to be discussed," said Vucic, Putin's closest ally in Europe.

Serbia, which aims to join the European Union, has come under pressure recently from Western countries to align its foreign policy with the bloc and impose sanctions on Russia.

In 2008, the Balkan country put its gas and oil sectors in the hands of Russian companies.

Gazprom Neft and Gazprom together hold a majority stake in the country's sole oil company while Gazprom is majority shareholder in the country's sole gas storage facility.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Serbia Russia Gas

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us