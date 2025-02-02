Seven dead in Philadelphia plane crash

The death toll from the crash of a medical jet carrying a Mexican child home from a hospital in Philadelphia has risen to seven, officials said Saturday (Feb 1), with 19 others wounded.

PHILADELPHIA:

The crash - the second major aviation disaster in the United States this week - occurred Friday when the twin-engine Learjet 55 plummeted towards a busy Philadelphia neighborhood, exploding on impact and showering wreckage over homes and vehicles.

Officials had earlier said that all six on board - a young girl who had been in the United States for medical care, her mother, and members of the flight and medical crews with her - were killed. They were all Mexican nationals.