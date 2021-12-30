Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Turkey says seven European countries barred Turkish passengers as Omicron surges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Turkey says seven European countries barred Turkish passengers as Omicron surges

Turkey says seven European countries barred Turkish passengers as Omicron surges

FILE PHOTO: Pegasus Airlines self check-in counters are seen at the nearly empty domestic departure terminal of the Sabiha Gokcen Airport, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jun 11, 2020. (Reuters/Murad Sezer)

30 Dec 2021 08:50PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA: Seven European nations, including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, have barred Turkish passengers from entering their countries as the Omicron variant spreads, according to travel guidance by Turkey's Civil Aviation Authority (SHGM).

Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have reached their highest level since April this week, surging to nearly 37,000, but the number is still significantly below figures reported in parts of Europe.

The SHGM's COVID-19 travel guidance, last updated on Dec 28, said the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Croatia, Iceland and Switzerland would no longer accept Turkish passengers. It said Turkish passengers would need to show proof of vaccination when entering Portugal or Sweden.

"Entry cannot be made from our country," the SHGM list said for the seven European countries, without elaborating.

The SHGM also updated travel restrictions for Iraq and Iran, saying passengers travelling to the two countries may be subject to 14-day quarantine upon entry, while other travellers would need a negative PCR test.

It was not immediately clear when the new restrictions were put in place or how long they would be in effect.

The Netherlands announced a snap COVID-19 Christmas lockdown earlier this month, which will be reviewed on Jan 14. Other countries have seen record number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, working to balance restrictions while keeping economies running.

Turkey has said it was not considering new restrictions for the moment, instead urging citizens to ramp up personal measures and get vaccinated. Ankara launched a nationwide rollout of its domestic COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, on Thursday (Dec 30).

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Turkey COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us