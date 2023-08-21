Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Seven football fans die, dozens injured in Brazil bus crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Seven football fans die, dozens injured in Brazil bus crash

Seven football fans die, dozens injured in Brazil bus crash

In this handout picture released by Minas Gerais fire authorities, firefighters in Brazil carry out rescue efforts after a bus carrying football fans overturned on a highway near Belo Horizonte on Aug 20, 2023. (Photo: Minas Gerais Fire Department/AFP)

21 Aug 2023 05:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO: At least seven people died and 27 others were hospitalised on Sunday (Aug 20) in southeastern Brazil when a driver lost control of a bus carrying football fans on a mountainous road, fire officials said.

The accident occurred on a highway near Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, they said.

Passengers interviewed by the G1 news website said the driver cried out that he had no brakes shortly before losing control.

More than 40 fans of the Corinthians football club of Sao Paulo were on the bus, returning from a match the night before in Belo Horizonte.

Fernando Frois, a lieutenant with the Minas Gerais firefighters, reported the casualty toll but did not say what condition those hospitalized were in.

The country's National Agency of Land Transportation (ANTT) said in a statement that the bus was unregistered and lacked authorization to transport passengers between states.

Clubs from across Brazil, as well as the Brazilian Football Confederation, sent their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Source: AFP/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.