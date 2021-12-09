Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Seven UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Seven UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion

Seven UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

09 Dec 2021 12:55AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 12:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAMAKO: An explosion on Wednesday (Dec 8) in central Mali killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and seriously wounded three others, the UN mission said on Twitter.

A logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare, an area where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate. No group claimed responsibility on Wednesday.

Mali, one of Africa's largest and poorest countries, is battling an Islamist insurgency that has flourishes despite a nine-year effort by international forces led by former colonial power France to defeat it.

The UN's peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, has deployed over 13,000 troops to contain the violence in the north and centre of the country.

It has recorded more than 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the UN's more than dozen peacekeeping missions.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us