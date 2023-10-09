Logo
World

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve
World

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve

FILE PHOTO: A person waves an Israeli flag at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel on Jul 11, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

09 Oct 2023 06:50AM
Several international air carriers said on Sunday (Oct 8) they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The US air lines normally operate direct service from major US metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late on Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended "until conditions allow them to resume".

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights "have been canceled into this week".

