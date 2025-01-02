Several dead in shooting incident in Montenegro, police and local media report

CETINJE: A gunman in Montenegro killed at least four people, including two children, after opening fire on Wednesday (Jan 1) inside a restaurant in the historical capital of Cetinje and then going outside and continuing to shoot, according to police and local media reports.

Montenegrin Vijesti TV said a brawl at the restaurant preceded the shooting, with a number of people killed on the premises. The gunman, who remained at large, then left the restaurant, shooting and killing two children on the street, news portal CDM reported.

A police spokeperson said at least four people were killed.

In a live TV broadcast from outside a medical centre, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic called the incident a "terrible tragedy" and declared three days of national mourning.

He did not mention the number of casualties, but said four people had been transferred to a hospital in Podgorica, the capital, for surgery.

"It seems that according to the first information ... the perpetrator did not have the background of someone who is a member of organised crime groups. There was a brawl where pistols were used," Spajic said.

Montenegro's president, Jakov Milatovic, also reacted to the attack. "I am stunned and horrified with the tragedy in Cetinje. ... We are praying and hoping for the recovery of the wounded," Milatovic said in a statement.