Several people treated for breathing difficulties after 'release of gas' at London's Olympic Park

LONDON: A number of casualties with breathing difficulties were being treated by London's ambulance service on Wednesday (Mar 23) after a leak of noxious fumes at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's aquatics centre, emergency services said.

"There has been an incident Aquatics Centre this morning involving the release of a gas," said Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in a Twitter post.

"The area has been cordoned off and evacuated. We're working with emergency services on site."

The London Ambulance Service said it is responding to a "major incident". "We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients," it added.

Pictures on Twitter showed more than a dozen ambulances outside the swimming pool.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident involved a leak of noxious fumes.

