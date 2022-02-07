From sewage dump to nature reserve, UN hopes to save Gaza Valley

GAZA: The United Nations is set to begin the restoration of a historic valley in the Palestinian Gaza Strip next month, hoping to transform it from a landfill and sewage dump into a vibrant nature reserve in a planned $66 million project.

The Gaza Valley, home to a variety of plants and animals, is one of the largest wetland areas in the territory.

It stretches 105km from the Israeli Negev desert up to southern Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and for 9km across the Gaza Strip to the Mediterranean sea.

But over the past few decades, despite the Palestinians proclaiming the valley a nature reserve in the 1990s, it has become badly polluted. With rubbish piling up and the stench of sewage flowing through it, residents have kept away.

In an attempt to save it, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has put together the US$66 million project plan, though it has not yet secured the entire funding.

"It is a full project to develop this site and to turn it from an unhealthy wastewater dump into a place people of Gaza can visit and into a tourist site," said Mohammed Abu Shaaban, the UNDP's project coordinator.