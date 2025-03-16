Shein says US tariff hit won't stop fast-fashion flood

Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will not eject fast-fashion juggernaut Shein from the US market, its executive chairman Donald Tang has told AFP.

The head of the online platform, which has come in for scrutiny over its environmental footprint and allegations of human rights violations, also insisted that the company does not use forced labour.

"CUSTOMERS NOT AFFECTED"

"We're not focusing on customs policy," Tang said about the new US import levies, speaking during a visit to France this week.

"We will find a way to deliver the goods," he added, saying that Shein's "business model" had seen the company through other global trade upsets like the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, however, China is directly in Washington's crosshairs, with 20-per cent additional tariffs levied on products imported from the country.

The Trump administration has also cast doubt on whether imported packages worth less than US$800 will continue to enjoy duty-free status.