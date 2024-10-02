Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president

MEXICO CITY: Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in Tuesday (Oct 1) as Mexico's first woman president, inheriting a country beset by gang violence and economic uncertainty over controversial reforms passed by her powerful ruling party.

To cries of "Long live Claudia! Long live Mexico!" the 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor took the oath of office and received the presidential sash in Congress, with foreign dignitaries looking on - including US First Lady Jill Biden.

Sheinbaum told cheering lawmakers that, for the first time, "women have arrived to shape the destiny of our beautiful nation," where around 10 women or girls are murdered every day.