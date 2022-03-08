Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

File photo of Shell logo. (Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

08 Mar 2022 07:21PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 07:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Energy giant Shell said it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas as well as shut down its service stations and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

Shell said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 8) that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner”.

The decision comes just days after Ukraine’s foreign minister criticised Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil, lashing out at the company for continuing to do business with President Vladimir Putin’s government.

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel – despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking – was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said.

Related:

The British energy major said it would change its crude oil supply chain to remove volumes from the sanctions-hit country "as fast as possible" and shut its service stations, and aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

The company said the change could take weeks to complete and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries.

Source: AGENCIES/mi

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Ukraine invasion Shell

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us