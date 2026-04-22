Shipping must remain under global rules despite Strait of Hormuz crisis, industry leaders warn

SINGAPORE: With the global shipping industry facing its most severe stress test since the COVID-19 pandemic, industry leaders warned that the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has exposed deeper vulnerabilities in the rules-based system that underpins international shipping.

At stake is not just the safety of vessels and crew, but the stability of global trade itself, they told CNA at the Singapore Maritime Week.

The annual event brings together global maritime leaders to discuss issues in the sector. It is organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and is being held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre until Friday (Apr 24).

Since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb 28, the Strait of Hormuz – a key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which handles about 20 per cent of global oil trade – has been in a state of flux.

Tehran largely closed the strategic strait to ships other than its own for nearly two months, causing oil and gas prices around the world to soar.

Around 20,000 seafarers and 1,500 ships have been stranded after shipping was disrupted in the region, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

After ceasefire talks with Iran earlier this month ended without an agreement, the US enforced its own blockade of Iranian vessels.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 21) extended the ceasefire indefinitely but said the blockade would be maintained.