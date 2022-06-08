Blinken says US will 'follow facts' on killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

LOS ANGELES: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Tuesday (Jun 7) to pursue accountability over the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh wherever facts lead, amid a heated dispute between Israeli and Palestinian authorities on how she died.

The well-known Al Jazeera journalist, a Palestinian-American, was killed on May 11 as she was covering an Israeli army operation in the Jenin camp in the north of the West Bank.

Appearing at a forum for student journalists on the sidelines of a Latin America summit in Los Angeles, Blinken was confronted by a a question on why there have been "absolutely no repercussions" for Israel, a historic US ally.

"I'm sorry, with respect, they have not yet been established," Blinken said of the facts behind the case.

"We are looking for an independent, credible investigation. When that investigation happens, we will follow the facts, wherever they lead. It's as straightforward as that," he said.

Blinken, who has spoken to her family, said: "I deplore the loss of Shireen. She was a remarkable journalist, an American citizen."