Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday (May 11) during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers.

News of Shireen Abu Akleh's death reverberated across the region. The 51-year-old journalist became a household name synonymous with Al Jazeera’s coverage of life under occupation during her more than two decades of reporting in the Palestinian territories, including during the Second Intifada, or uprising, that killed thousands on both sides, most of them Palestinians.

Abu Akleh's name trended across Twitter in Arabic on Wednesday, setting social media alight with support for the Palestinians.

Her image was projected over the main square in the West Bank city of Ramallah as mourners flooded the Al Jazeera offices there and her family home in East Jerusalem.

Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back on Wednesday, said that she was killed by Israeli gunfire.

Israel said that it was unclear who was responsible, calling it “premature and irresponsible to cast blame at this stage”.

Later on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz promised a transparent investigation, and said that he was in touch with United States and Palestinian officials.

Abu Akleh's coverage of the harsh realities of Israel’s military occupation was inextricably linked with her own experiences as a Palestinian journalist on the frontlines.

Her death underscores the heavy price that the conflict continues to exact on Palestinians, whether they are journalists or not.

Although she was also a US citizen who often visited America in the summer, she lived and worked in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where those who knew her said she felt most at home.

A Palestinian Christian whose family was originally from Bethlehem, she was born and raised in Jerusalem. She leaves behind a brother.

In an Al Jazeera video released last year, Abu Akleh recalled the scale of destruction and “the feeling that death was at times just around the corner” during her coverage of the Second Intifada, from 2000 to 2005.

“Despite the dangers, we were determined to do the job," she said.

“I chose journalism so I could be close to the people,” she added. "It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I was able to communicate their voice to the world.”