Shock and sadness as Tomorrowland opens in Belgium after main stage destroyed by fire

BOOM: Tens of thousands of electronic music fans arrived in Boom, Belgium, on Thursday (July 17), as the Tomorrowland festival opened just one day after a fire destroyed its iconic main stage.
Organisers said the internationally acclaimed festival, expected to attract 400,000 attendees over two weekends, would go ahead as planned after the blaze was brought under control.
While 15 other stages spread across 34 hectares were unaffected, the main stage — set to feature global acts including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki — was reduced to charred scaffolding.
"The main stage is no more," organisers said in a statement. "It’s impossible to put into words what we’re feeling. We spent the night working on possible solutions."
FAIRYTALE SET IN RUINS
Widely circulated images showed the elaborate set, styled as a frozen fairytale kingdom with an ice-covered lion, turrets and snowy peaks, engulfed in flames on Wednesday.
The structure, measuring 160 metres wide and 45 metres high, had been a centrepiece of the festival. On Thursday, only its blackened frame remained.
"This is heartbreaking," Belgian DJ Charlotte de Witte wrote on Instagram, where she has nearly four million followers.
FANS ARRIVE TO KEEP SPIRIT ALIVE
Despite the fire, around 40,000 people were expected to stay at the festival’s DreamVille campsite on Thursday night.
"It was so sad, we almost cried, it was horrible," said Marie, a festival-goer arriving with her rucksack and camping gear. "But we're glad it’s still happening. We’re in the mood, and Tomorrowland is a big family."
Several chartered planes carrying attendees had already landed in Belgium, and welcome events in Brussels and Antwerp were proceeding as planned.
"There’s no main stage, but it’s better than nothing," said Giulio, who had travelled from Italy with a group of friends.
CAUSES UNDER INVESTIGATION
The cause of the fire remains unclear. Witnesses said they heard fireworks, possibly part of a test run, moments before the blaze began.
The Antwerp public prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into the incident as an accidental fire.
Founded 20 years ago by two Flemish brothers in a country that helped pioneer electronic music, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world’s largest and most recognised dance music festivals.
The festival will relocate to Brazil in October, with a winter edition also held annually in Alpe d’Huez, France.