Shock and sadness as Tomorrowland opens in Belgium after main stage destroyed by fire

BOOM: Tens of thousands of electronic music fans arrived in Boom, Belgium, on Thursday (July 17), as the Tomorrowland festival opened just one day after a fire destroyed its iconic main stage.

Organisers said the internationally acclaimed festival, expected to attract 400,000 attendees over two weekends, would go ahead as planned after the blaze was brought under control.

While 15 other stages spread across 34 hectares were unaffected, the main stage — set to feature global acts including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki — was reduced to charred scaffolding.

"The main stage is no more," organisers said in a statement. "It’s impossible to put into words what we’re feeling. We spent the night working on possible solutions."

FAIRYTALE SET IN RUINS

Widely circulated images showed the elaborate set, styled as a frozen fairytale kingdom with an ice-covered lion, turrets and snowy peaks, engulfed in flames on Wednesday.

The structure, measuring 160 metres wide and 45 metres high, had been a centrepiece of the festival. On Thursday, only its blackened frame remained.

"This is heartbreaking," Belgian DJ Charlotte de Witte wrote on Instagram, where she has nearly four million followers.