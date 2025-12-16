Manhunt underway after shooting at elite US university

Joseph Oduro, a teaching assistant at Brown, said he was in a campus auditorium when the gunman entered.



"I was standing in the front of the auditorium, and he came through the back, so we pretty much directly made eye contact, and then as soon as that happened, I looked at my students and signalled them to come to the front, and then I just ducked," Oduro told CNN.



"He came in, pointed the gun and then screamed something ... then he just started shooting right after that."



Police released 10 seconds of footage of the suspect, seen from behind, walking briskly down a deserted street after apparently opening fire inside a first-floor classroom.



"It is shocking and so terribly sad. I know the students here, many of whom were sheltering for many, many hours last night," Smiley said later on CNN. "They're all incredibly shaken up."



Final exams scheduled for Sunday were postponed, university officials said.