Michigan State University police report shots fired on campus

Shots were fired on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday (Feb 14), university police reported on Twitter, urging students and faculty to "shelter in place", as video from local media showed officers swarming the scene.

No official details about the gunfire, or information about possible casualties, were immediately available. But the city of East Lansing, a college town near the state capital of Lansing, tweeted that the shooter was at large.

Michigan State University (MSU) is a public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

MSU's police and public safety Twitter feed said the suspect was believed to be on foot in the vicinity of the campus shortly after authorities first reported shots fired.