Shooting in Montreal, Canada leaves three dead including suspect

MONTREAL: A midday shooting in Montreal killed three people on Monday (Jun 22), including a police officer, a civilian, and the alleged gunman, triggering rare levels of shock across the Canadian city.

The bloodshed occurred in a partly Jewish neighbourhood that includes kosher markets and restaurants, but police declined to comment on what the motive might have been and whether the incident amounted to a hate crime or act of terror.

French language public broadcaster Radio Canada said the shooter was connected to "incel" ideology - a misogynistic worldview that fueled the man responsible for one of Canada's most deadly mass killings, a 2018 vehicle-ramming in Toronto that killed 10.

Incel means "involuntarily celibate", and is linked to heterosexual men driven to extremism over their apparent inability to find female partners.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher said Monday's incident was "a tragedy, a nightmare".

Explosions of gun violence in broad daylight are not nearly as common in Canada as they are across the border in the United States, but they are not unheard of. A shooting like this in Montreal is rare.

Dagher said police received a call about an active shooting in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood at around 11.30am.

Police responded and a shootout ensued, with the assailant firing from inside a building with a long gun, Dagher told reporters at the scene.