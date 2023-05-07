At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

A gunman shot and killed nine people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday (May 6), police said.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city's police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.

"(We) found seven deceased individuals on scene. We transported nine individuals to the hospital ... Of those we transported, two have since died," said fire chief Jonathan Boyd of Allen, the Dallas suburb where the shooting took place.

Authorities initially thought there might have been a second shooter at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex 40km north of Dallas, CNN said.

Police combed through stores in the mall, and photos and drone video from the scene showed shoppers and store employees rushing into parking lots.

Harvey later said police believe the unidentified shooter, who CNN said was wearing tactical gear, "acted alone".