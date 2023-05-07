Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images.Stewart F House)

07 May 2023 07:37AM (Updated: 07 May 2023 10:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A gunman shot and killed nine people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday (May 6), police said.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city's police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.

"(We) found seven deceased individuals on scene. We transported nine individuals to the hospital ... Of those we transported, two have since died," said fire chief Jonathan Boyd of Allen, the Dallas suburb where the shooting took place.

Authorities initially thought there might have been a second shooter at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex 40km north of Dallas, CNN said.

Police combed through stores in the mall, and photos and drone video from the scene showed shoppers and store employees rushing into parking lots.

Harvey later said police believe the unidentified shooter, who CNN said was wearing tactical gear, "acted alone".

In this screengrab from footage provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (Image: AP/WFAA)
Law enforcement officers at the scene of the shooting on May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas. (Photo: AP/LM Otero)

One unidentified eyewitness told local ABC affiliate WFAA TV that the gunman was "walking down the sidewalk just ... shooting his gun outside", and that "he was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part".

Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy", said in a written statement that the state was prepared to offer any assistance local authorities may need.

Allen, Texas, is a community of about 100,000 people.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

Also read:

Source: Agencies/nh/zl

Related Topics

shooting United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.