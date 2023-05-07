Shooting at Texas mall leaves multiple people injured, shooter dead: Local media

Several people, including children were injured on Saturday (May 6) in a shooting outside of a busy suburban Dallas mall and a suspect was dead, local media reported.

There was no word on the number of people injured or their condition at the Allen Premium Outlets mall where the shooting took place about 40km northeast of Dallas.

Multiple people were wounded and the shooter was dead at the scene, local ABC affiliate WFAA TV reported, citing the Collin County Sheriff.

"He pretty much was walking down the sidewalk just ... shooting his gun outside," an eyewitness told the station. "He was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part."