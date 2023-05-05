Should COVID-19 still be categorised as a global public health emergency?

However, Dr Wilder-Smith noted that some may argue for its lifting, as the world is at a stage of the pandemic where the cases are coming down, there are fewer deaths, and there is a high level of immunity among the world population.

“I think we are soon at the stage where COVID should not be a unique disease anymore. It can now be integrated in the general infrastructure and should be treated like other diseases such as influenza,” she said.

“The problem with COVID is obviously we are still learning about this virus. It has always surprised us. It could surprise us again. And so we need to remain vigilant.”

Dr Ben Cowling, chair professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health, said that while the world is no longer in a state of emergency like earlier in the pandemic, it is still “not yet the right time to sound all clear”.

He noted that there are rising hospitalisation numbers in many parts of Asia, with Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi reintroducing the mandatory wearing of masks.